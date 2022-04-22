ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Bryan County Shrine Club providing food for tornado victims

WSAV-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bryan County Shrine Club was out helping and feeding...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Grayson County OEM releases list of resources for tornado victims

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Relief efforts continue in the areas ravaged by a tornado on Monday. They Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a list of resources for people to report damage or ask for assistance. There are also resources offered for people who want to volunteer their...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

OKC pastor organizes relief to Marshall County tornado victims

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — Clothing, blankets, water, generators and food are among the items that will be distributed to victims of Monday's tornadoes in Marshall County. The truckload of supplies was spearheaded by Pastor Derrick Scobey from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. "When I heard about what happened,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
FOX Carolina

Pickens tornado victims recovering, shelter opens doors

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tornado victims, in Pickens, are recovering by coming together as a community. When FOX Carolina got to the scene Friday afternoon, there were crews fixing power lines, picking trees up from atop cars, and cleaning away limbs. Towing trucks, the SCDOT, and electricians were on the ground.
PICKENS, SC
Kait 8

Stronger Together: Helping tornado victims in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KAIT) - With strong storms hitting the Gulf Coast this week, Region 8 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host the “Stronger Together” tornado relief drive. A powerful EF-3 tornado made its way through New Orleans Tuesday night,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bryan County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WSAV-TV

Savannah Fire: Electrical fire leaves residents without power

About 50 residents are without electricity after a fire at an apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the Savannah Fire Department. Savannah Fire: Electrical fire leaves residents without …. Local grassroots movement provides support for area …. Savannah man indicted after 4-year-old boy shot, …. Man charged in December...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy