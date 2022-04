If you have plans in Galveston this weekend, you might want to rethink them. Starting Friday night, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close two southbound lanes of I-45 between FM 517 in Dickinson and FM 2004 near Texas City, which is a little over four miles. Drivers will be diverted to the southbound feeder road for the duration of the closure. Workers plan to open the lanes back up early Monday.

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO