Savannah, GA

Local Sports Report 4/21/22: Boys soccer teams battle for spot in quarterfinals

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets defeated the Pickens Dragons, 3-2, at Fr. Albert Bickerstaff Field on Thursday. Goals from Bo McNamara and Sam LeCates gave Benedictine an early 2-0 lead, while Phillip Sheppard’s goal in the 61st minute broke a second-half tie to put the Cadets back on top.

The Islands Sharks lost, 3-2, to Cedartown in penalty kicks. Both teams scored once in regulation and once in overtime. Caleb Swenson had both Shark goals.

The Elite Eight round of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs will be on Tuesday, April 26. Glynn Academy, Claxton, Benedictine, Toombs County and Portal are the local teams that remain.

WSAV News 3

