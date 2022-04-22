Atlanta Takes Aim at Racism in the Fashion Industry

New York-based clothing designer Todd Snyder has a famously sharp sense of what American men want to wear. Over a decade ago, at J. Crew, he accurately predicted that they were ready for a slimmed-down and shortened business suit. Then, at the helm of his eponymous brand, Snyder found an audience ready for a softer, more Italian tailoring silhouette, as well as Champion sweats and limited edition New Balance sneakers—clothing that reflected the omnivorous tastes of a growing number of young-ish men looking for a home somewhere in between high fashion and streetwear. So it might come as no surprise that Snyder’s most recent collection, dubbed “New Americans,” is full of the garment that everyone—you, the guy who just skated past you, your favorite rapper, and your uncle who dabbles in carpentry—is wearing right now: the double-knee pant.
