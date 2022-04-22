ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Takes Aim at Racism in the Fashion Industry

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost surprising it took until midway through Atlanta’s third season for the show to train its sights on the fashion industry. Rappers—like Brian Tyree Henry's Paper Boi—have become perhaps the figures driving fashion culture. And the business of fashion has long struggled to avoid even the most obvious missteps when...

Vox

Atlanta’s third season explores the horrors of intimacy with whiteness

The long-awaited third season of Atlanta aims to interrogate “the curse of whiteness,” according to head story writer Stephen Glover, who’s also the brother of creator Donald Glover.​​ The FX comedy/drama/horror series has been on hiatus since 2018. In that time Atlanta’s voice has grown more assured in Afrosurrealism, making its depiction of the monstrosity of whiteness a smart, gloriously depraved, weird, condemning commentary.
ATLANTA, GA
GQMagazine

The Latest Converse Collab Looks Nothing Like a Converse Sneaker

The most famous Converse sneaker is easily the Chuck Taylor, the 1920s basketball shoe that left the hardcourt behind to become an ever-present staple in contemporary footwear. And in recent years, high-profile designers from Virgil Abloh to Rick Owens have tapped the silhouette for collaborations. Yet, for Converse’s latest collaboration, A Cold Wall founder and designer Samuel Ross decided to create a brand-new silhouette: the Aeon Active CX, which doesn’t look like any Converse sneaker we’ve ever seen.
APPAREL
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Video Shows DaBaby Punching His Artist Wisdom Backstage

DaBaby keeps going viral for all the wrong reasons. Newly surfaced video allegedly shows the 30-year-old rapper in a physical altercation with Wisdom—an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The footage was filmed and shared by Instagram user @prince_mazani, who confirmed the incident occurred during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
GQMagazine

Justin Bartha On the Psychological Horror of Atlanta's Reparations Episode

After a four-year absence, Atlanta’s third season wasted no time flipping the bird to convention once again. Brilliant and maddening, sometimes in the same episode, the FX comedy has consistently confounded viewers with the topics it has addressed and the execution of its ideas. In its first three episodes, the new season has offered its own distinctively bizarre slant on the history of Georgia’s Lake Lanier, the tragic story of Devonte Hart and his siblings, blackface in Europe, and self-centered allyship. With the fourth episode, “The Big Payback” (already the second major narrative deviation of the season), Atlanta went there by making its own case for reparations. The vessel for this journey is a face many viewers will recognize.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

The Palace Lads Are Teaming Up With Calvin Klein

In a rollicking ad spot marking the new collaboration between English skate company Palace and iconic American brand Calvin Klein, actor Willem Dafoe, playing a New York cabdriver, is sitting in the driver's seat. He cranes towards pro skater Shawn Powers in the back to ask, “Where are we going?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

On The Rocks

Latto Shows Off Her Insane Jewelry Collection | On The Rocks. Latto has been dropping racks on jewelry since she was 18-years-old. From her $120K "Big Latto" slot machine pendant to her first Rolex, Latto shows off her insane jewelry collection. Latto's new album 777 is out now. Transcript. I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Will Smith makes first public appearance since Oscars slap

Will Smith was spotted at an airport in India’s Mumbai city on Saturday, his first public appearance since the Oscars ceremony during which he walked up to presenter Chris Rock and struck him in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Indian photographer Viral Bhayani posted a short video clip of the actor waving and smiling at the paparazzi at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. The actor also took photos with fans at the airport. Bhayani said Smith was staying in the Juhu area of the city.The Hindustan Times reported...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Welcome to the Era of the Double-Knee Warrior

New York-based clothing designer Todd Snyder has a famously sharp sense of what American men want to wear. Over a decade ago, at J. Crew, he accurately predicted that they were ready for a slimmed-down and shortened business suit. Then, at the helm of his eponymous brand, Snyder found an audience ready for a softer, more Italian tailoring silhouette, as well as Champion sweats and limited edition New Balance sneakers—clothing that reflected the omnivorous tastes of a growing number of young-ish men looking for a home somewhere in between high fashion and streetwear. So it might come as no surprise that Snyder’s most recent collection, dubbed “New Americans,” is full of the garment that everyone—you, the guy who just skated past you, your favorite rapper, and your uncle who dabbles in carpentry—is wearing right now: the double-knee pant.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

From Yohji Yamamoto to Euphoria: How I Learned to Cast Outsiders

Casting director Jennifer Venditti has a keen eye for captivating characters. She’s responsible for discovering the talent behind some of the coolest and most idiosyncratic TV shows and movies of recent years: Euphoria, Uncut Gems, and Good Time, to name a few. (You can thank her for introducing the world to both Angus Cloud and Wayne Diamond.) Before that, she started her career in the fashion world, street casting everyday people. Today, A24 is releasing her book, Can I Ask You a Question: The Art and Alchemy of Casting, a compendium of reflective essays and raw casting shots. Here’s an exclusive excerpt, in which she writes about finding meaning in her work while scouting for Yohji Yamamoto in the ’90s.
TV SHOWS
GQMagazine

How a Luxury Brand Best Known for Silk Scarves Made the Next Great Watch

Recently, I met a serious watch fan named Nico. He didn’t want to describe himself as a “big collector,” but his collection of legendary five- and six-figure pieces from the industry’s most revered houses suggested otherwise. We were in touch because I'd been looking for folks who'd recently bought watches from Hermès, the French house famous for its fancy silk scarves and, if you’re Drake, future-wifey-worthy bags. I can't say I was expecting someone like Nico, who owned many of the watch world’s established icons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
