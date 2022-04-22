Authorities officially declare suspect in the 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old girl

NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old girl is the latest victim of gun violence in New York City.Police say about five shots were fired as the 3-year-old girl and her father were leaving a day care on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street in Brownsville just after 6 p.m.A single slug hit the child in the shoulder"A 3-year-old girl little girl laying there with a gun shot wound to her shoulder. And the officers immediately began rendering aid. They bandaged her. They decide they're not even going to wait for an ambulance. They scoop her up, they jump back in the police car," NYPD...

