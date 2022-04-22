Man arrested for sexually abusing minor and lying about his age, detectives say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who allegedly lied about his age and committed several acts of sexual abuse to a minor was arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they arrested Albert Alcaraz for multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor.

During their investigation, detectives say they found multiple messages between the 15-year-old victim and Alcaraz.

The messages found in the investigation confirmed that Alcaraz knew the age of the victim, according to detectives.

The messages also revealed that Alcaraz lied about his age, according to detectives.

Detectives say Alcaraz also offered the victim money in exchange for not reporting the crime.

