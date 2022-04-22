Rangers beat Islanders 6-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the rival Islanders 6-3 for their fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight.
Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.
The Rangers remained tied with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division with 108 points.
Brock Nelson scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 17 saves for the Islanders.
