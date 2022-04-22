ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers beat Islanders 6-3

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpX1h_0fGd1gtx00

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the rival Islanders 6-3 for their fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.

The Rangers remained tied with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division with 108 points.

Brock Nelson scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 17 saves for the Islanders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Blaze on: NJ residents line up at dispensary on 1st day of marijuana sales

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A decade-long fight to bring legal marijuana to New Jersey ended Thursday as the first recreational stores opened early in the morning. Seven dispensaries are authorized to start selling weed at 13 locations. The shops are scattered across the state, from Maplewood to Paterson to Vineland. Dispensaries have assured state officials […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Ryan Strome
PIX11

Boston Bruins win 3-1 over New York Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury, helping the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1. Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which is jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 30 stops. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lose ground in Metro race, fall to Bruins

It wasn’t the outcome the New York Rangers were looking for, but unfortunately they fell to the Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Boston. The Blueshirts now sit two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes (110) with each team having three games remaining, including a head to head on Tuesday night. Earlier today, the Canes roared back from a 2-0 hole against the New Jersey Devils and won in OT.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Ap#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death; suspect charged with murder

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of shooting to death a 34-year-old man early Friday morning. Supreme Williams, 36, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance for the killing of Jonathan Maldonado, the […]
BRONX, NY
The Hockey Writers

A Rangers-Hurricanes Playoff Series Would Be Excellent

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
RALEIGH, NC
PIX11

Former NY sheriff’s deputy charged with reckless endangerment

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after he accidentally fired his personal firearm and injured others. According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on Sept. 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Saturday evening, the NYPD said. The shooting happened outside 1702 Clay Avenue in the Claremont area around 7:42 p.m., police said. Witnesses at the scene told PIX11 News it appeared to be a drive-by shooting. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits. According […]
PIX11

Arrest made in broad-daylight street shootout in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested one of the men who allegedly took part in a street shootout in Queens in broad daylight earlier this week. Jordan Stennett, 18, of Queens, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, the NYPD announced […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy