A newly released and undeniably well-timed poll shows that a strong majority of Americans are in favor of recreational marijuana being made legal at the federal level. Results from the CBS News and YouGov poll, which follows similarly encouraging data from prior surveys of a complementary nature, were unveiled on 4/20. The survey sees participants answering whether they think the recreational use of marijuana should be legal, or not legal, under federal law. A reported 66 percent ( or two-thirds) of participants said they think such use should be federally legal, while 34 percent said the opposite.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO