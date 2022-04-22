ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here & Now: A conversation about suicide and minorities

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a nationwide increase in the number of African American...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
KRMG

Disease contagious to pets and humans detected in Oklahoma

Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#North Texas#Racism#African American#Hispanic#Fox 4
San Diego Union-Tribune

Verbal harassment against Asian Americans and people of color is harmful, but not currently criminal

Michael Ichiyama, chair of the department of psychological studies at the University of San Diego; Miwa Yasui, associate professor in the school of social work at the University of Chicago; and Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law discuss verbal harassment experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from a psychological and legal perspective
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KPVI Newschannel 6

Census Bureau: Texas counties saw greatest population growth last year

(The Center Square) – Texas counties and metro areas ranked among the top in the U.S. for population growth last year, a new U.S. Census Bureau analysis reveals. While California's largest cities lost population, Houston and Dallas were the top 1 and 3 growing counties in the nation. From...
POLITICS
NBC News

In a first, firearms were leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens in 2020

Guns became the leading cause of death among children and teens in 2020, killing more people ages 1 to 19 in the U.S. than vehicle crashes, drugs overdoses or cancer. More than 4,300 died of firearm-related injuries that year — a 29 percent increase from 2019 — according to a research letter published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The letter analyzed decades of mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

Some health experts fear that the federal travel mask mandate that’s been struck down could inadvertently have a far-reaching impact on the CDC. Following a judge’s ruling giving travelers the greenlight to unmask, some cities and agencies are implementing their own rules, causing mass confusion. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Gun deaths were the leading killer of US children in 2020

Guns overtook car crashes to become the leading cause of death for US children and teenagers in 2020, new research shows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that over 4,300 young Americans died of firearm-related injuries in 2020. While suicides contributed to the toll, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Pandemic Generation: Kids in Crisis

The latest WRAL Documentary, "Pandemic Generation: Kids in Crisis," shines a light on the real, lasting impacts of remote learning, quarantine and the uncertainty our kids have endured over the past two years. Photographer: Jay Jennings. Reporter: Cristin Severance.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy