Here & Now: A conversation about suicide and minorities

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate over Critical Race Theory after expressing that he "full-heartedly" believes that Black people are the superior race.
Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
Michael Ichiyama, chair of the department of psychological studies at the University of San Diego; Miwa Yasui, associate professor in the school of social work at the University of Chicago; and Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law discuss verbal harassment experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from a psychological and legal perspective
April 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States for the second year in a row in 2021, with death rates rising for most age groups, a government study showed on Friday. COVID-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of 460,513 deaths in...
(The Center Square) – Texas counties and metro areas ranked among the top in the U.S. for population growth last year, a new U.S. Census Bureau analysis reveals. While California's largest cities lost population, Houston and Dallas were the top 1 and 3 growing counties in the nation. From...
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - More children and teenagers in the United States were killed by guns than any other cause in 2020 year, according to a mortality analysis by researchers from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Guns surpassed car crashes as the top cause of death in America...
Guns became the leading cause of death among children and teens in 2020, killing more people ages 1 to 19 in the U.S. than vehicle crashes, drugs overdoses or cancer. More than 4,300 died of firearm-related injuries that year — a 29 percent increase from 2019 — according to a research letter published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The letter analyzed decades of mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some health experts fear that the federal travel mask mandate that’s been struck down could inadvertently have a far-reaching impact on the CDC. Following a judge’s ruling giving travelers the greenlight to unmask, some cities and agencies are implementing their own rules, causing mass confusion. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022.
The latest WRAL Documentary, "Pandemic Generation: Kids in Crisis," shines a light on the real, lasting impacts of remote learning, quarantine and the uncertainty our kids have endured over the past two years. Photographer: Jay Jennings. Reporter: Cristin Severance.
