Loudonville, NY

Saints secure share of MAAC regular season title

By Jared Phillips
 1 day ago

Loudonville, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Siena Women’s Lacrosse team clinched at least a share of the MAAC Regular Season Championship on Thursday afternoon, as the Green and Gold defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles by a final score of 14-9. The share give Siena their first MAAC Regular Season title since 2005, where they also had a share with the Fairfield Stags.

With some help in the league’s upcoming games on Saturday and Sunday, the Saints could stand as outright champions for the first time in program history.

Fifth-year Nicole McNeely added six points, scoring four times and assisting on two others. Senior Mary Soures and freshman Jordan Bentley each tossed in four goals apiece as well. Kelsey Lane and Amanda Nieman scored the other lone goals for the Saints, with freshman Grace Dobrzynski getting two assists. Both Ally Mervine and Sabrina Krasner were strong in net, combining for 15 total saves. Krasner turned away 10 shots, while Mervine got the win with five saves.

Rachel Crane led the Purple Eagles with four goals on the afternoon, while Lois Garlow scored twice and added an assist. Allison McCormack, Jenna Brill, and Lucy Rugaber all scored as well. Michelle Messenger made seven saves in the loss.

Crane broke the ice, scoring first just a few minutes in to give Niagara the early advantage. However, the Saints got going late in the first, as they scored three unanswered in four and a half minutes to take a 3-1 lead. Siena continued to score in bunches, which ran into the second half. With the score 4-3 in favor of Siena and just 4:19 to play in the first half, McNeely kick started a 7-1 run that resulted in Siena taking an 11-4 lead with 2:09 to play in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Niagara began with two goals, the latter coming with 10:51 to play to bring the scoreto 11-6 Siena. The Soures and McNeely went back-to-back just eight seconds apart, two seconds off of the NCAA record for consecutive goals in a game. Lane added her only tally of the game on the woman-up opportunity less than a minute later, making it a 3-0 Siena run in less than 60 seconds for a 14-6 lead. That was the remaining scoring for the Saints, as the Purple Eagles pushed through with three in the final eight minutes.
Siena was able to go a perfect 15-for-15 in clears, and won the ground ball battle 25-21. The Green and Gold also doubled up the Purple Eagles in draw controls, winning the battle 18-9 – which included seven wins along win the fourth quarter.

The Saints will now wait through Sunday to find out their final destination for the upcoming MAAC Tournament, which begins next Saturday, Apr. 30. The Saints could will either host a game on the 30 th , or gain a bye and host May 6 and 8 th at Hickey Field.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

