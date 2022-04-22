ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New UNMH tower to provide relaxing space for employees, patients

By Anna Padilla
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new University of New Mexico hospital tower is set to take health care workers into consideration. Officials with the hospital say the pandemic put a spotlight on the stress that all medical staff endures. To help, the new tower will feature everything from soothing colors and textures to an outdoor healing garden.

“It’s hard enough for us to find the time, right? to get off the floor. But then when we do find that moment that we can leave the unit or leave the floor, then what do we do?” said Program Coordinator of Employee Wellbeing Eddie Rojas-Alvarado.

There will also be a walking/bike path, and a sky campus on the fourth floor with views of the Sandias and break areas for things like exercise classes. This is something they say is crucial to patient care.

“If we’re going to take care of our communities, if we’re going to take care of our patients, we absolutely have to take care of staff. and so we’re on a path to figuring that out,” said Steve Nuanez, director of the Employee Wellbeing Program.

The tower is set to open in late 2024.

