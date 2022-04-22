Averill Park’s Wood named Class A Player of the Year

Averill Park, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three Averill Park Warriors were honored in a big way on Thursday, with Amelia Wood leading the way.

The Averill Park senior star was named the New York State Class A Player of the Year, with teammates Michelina Lombardi making the fourth team and Taylor Holohan earning ninth team honors.

The Class A state champs get some much deserved recognition following their first state championship win since 2010 over Tappan Zee back in March.

