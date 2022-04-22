Huntington University unveils updates to diamond

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– Huntington University unveiled a handful of major upgrades to it’s baseball diamond on Thursday at its home campus.

Huntington University’s baseball team and fans gathered at Forest Glen Park, at the university’s campus for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The improvements at Forest Glen Park included a turf infield, new bullpens, and a laser-graded outfield.

The improvements cost around $700,000. It was the first major upgrade the field has seen since 2016.

