Loudonville, NY

UAlbany softball sweeps Siena in doubleheader

By UAlbany Athletics
 1 day ago

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Great Danes opened with a quick 2-1 win before taking an 11-0 lead in the first inning of the second game to lead to the sweep, Thursday.

GAME ONE

SCORE: UAlbany 2, Siena 1

KEY STATS

  • Graduate student Chloe Lewis led, going 1-1 at the plate.
  • Three other Great Danes tallied a hit – senior Alexis Phillips, junior Morgan Petty, and freshman Sierra Fretz.
  • Phillips and freshman McKenzie Swinson each crossed home plate.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • After tallying the first single of the game and scoring on a passed ball, Alexis Phillips gave the Great Danes a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
  • UAlbany left a total of three Saints on base to hold the lead in the second and third innings.
  • Morgan Petty added a single in the third and Chloe Lewis grabbed her bunted single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
  • The Saints tied the score in the top of the fifth.
  • Pinch running for Sierra Fretz, after she tallied a single, McKenzie Swinson returned the lead to the Great Danes, scoring on a throw from the catcher to the second baseman.
  • Two innings with three straight outs, including a concluding strikeout from junior pitcher Wendi Hammond, closed the first game.
GAME TWO

SCORE: UAlbany 12, Siena 8

KEY STATS

  • Eleven Great Danes saw at least two at-bats.
  • Morgan Petty, senior Maranda Jimenez, and redshirt-freshman Victoria Vilarchao batted 1.00, going 2-2 at the plate.
  • Graduate student Katie Falotico led with four RBI. Alexis Phillips and Sierra Fretz followed with two each.
  • Phillips knocked the only triple with Falotico, Fretz, and senior Lové Drumgole hitting a double each.
  • Seven Great Danes totaled multiple hits and four compiled multiple runs.
  • Four UAlbany pitchers saw time in the circle. Redshirt-senior Briana Garrett started, pitching a total of 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. Freshman Kate Powers, freshman Amelia Freitas, and Wendi Hammond each spent 0.2 innings in the circle, tallying a strikeout each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Great Dane defense started with three straight outs in the first before scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the inning.
  • For the second game in a row, Alexis Phillips led off with a single.
  • The next four batters – Morgan Petty, Maranda Jimenez, Katie Falotico, and Sierra Fretz – all tallied their own singles with Jimenez earning an RBI and Falotico driving in two runs.
  • Finishing out the batting order, junior Schuyler Ossman singled with an RBI and Lové Drumgole doubled.
  • Up 5-0, the Great Danes began the batting order again and Phillips hit a triple for two RBI. Petty and Jimenez added a second single each.
  • Falotico and Fretz each tallied a double for an extra three runs to give UAlbany an 11-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
  • Siena tallied its first run in the second inning.
  • Victoria Vilarchao and Falotico each added a single in the bottom of the third, with McKenzie Swinson scoring from Falotico’s hit to give the Great Danes a 12-1 advantage.
  • The Saints added three runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning. At the end of five innings, UAlbany led 12-7.
  • Siena notched a final run in the seventh inning but the Great Danes left two runners on base to finish with a 12-8 victory.
NEXT: The Great Danes will host their final home series of 2022, hosting UMass Lowell on April 23-24. UAlbany will honor its seniors on Sunday (April 24).

