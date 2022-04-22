Kelly’s Home Runs Lift Park Past St.C
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Makenna Kelly slammed a pair of home runs Thursday night to help lead Wheeling Park past St.Clairsville 13-4.
With Park leading 5-4 in the fourth she blasted a two-run home run to left for a 7-4 advantage. Then in the fifth she crushed a three-run homer once again over the left field fence to put the Patriots up 11-4 at the time. She also added a double in the Park win.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0