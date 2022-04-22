Savannah Cultural Arts 'spotlight' grant offers rental space at reduced cost to nonprofits

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — National Volunteer Week is April 17-23 and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is honoring the work of its volunteers who give their time to help people in need, but they're also asking you to consider volunteering. In South Carolina, more than 2,000...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Alfred E. Beach High School dedicated its new auditorium to a beloved former principal, Richard R. Mole. Students cheered in the audience as faculty members shared stories of their time at beach high and memories of Mr. Mole. His son Richard Mole Jr. said the...
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTGS) — The Vidalia Onion Festival has returned, celebrating the city's namesake vegetable with several events planned throughout the weekend. The Vidalia onion, known for its uniquely sweet taste, originated in this part of Georgia. The Georgia State Commissioner of Agriculture, Gary Black, said the crop brings in over $120 million to the state each year.
Creatives from the Caribbean, did you know a program launched on April 21 offering grants for people in the creative and cultural industries (CCIs)?. Officially, the program is called Creative Caribbean - An Ecosystem of "Play" for Growth and Development. Despite the terrible name, which doesn’t even remotely sound like anything connected to the creative community, the effort is intended for industries, including music, fashion, festivals, film, animation, new media, visual and performing arts. And it’s expected to benefit creatives, such as musicians, artists and writers among many others.
RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I was born in Puerto Rico, raised in New Jersey and even returned to Puerto Rico for a while. But Wilkes-Barre is the place my family and I proudly call our home. Things can happen anywhere you go, but thankfully the...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The use of Buncombe County’s Harm Reduction and Syringe Exchange program is trending upwards and has seen an increase in clients returning, leaving officials happy with the success of the program. The program was created in 2019 to combat growing opioid overdoses and the...
Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
Finn brings her industry expertise and connections to help deliver a safe and exceptional student experience. CHARLOTTE N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group and Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced today that Kelsey Harmon Finn has joined the company as Vice President of Ambassador Community Relations. Finn brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education and was previously the CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), where she provided leadership, vision, and ongoing strategic planning for NACAS, NACAS Foundation, and four NACAS regions.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual Rock 'n' Roll marathon will not be returning to Savannah this year or next year, but the topic remains on the table. City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said this discussion has been in talks for several months now. “It’s not been something...
Across the US, many black and brown people are living in USDA-certified food deserts. These so-called ‘deserts’ indicate neighborhoods where residents live more than one mile from any grocery store. While liquor and convenience stores selling food items with little to no sustenance are abundant in these communities, most residents have difficulty finding even canned fruits and vegetables in these areas.
The latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition. BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE...
One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
The vision for the new housing complex on the site of the Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church. (Photo courtesy of the S.E. Tabernacle Baptist Church) The 90-year-old Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church has been a spiritual refuge in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 for decades. Ward 8 sees some of the worst inequity in the city, including high rates of poverty, teenage pregnancy and other statistics, according to Pastor Donald Isaac.
In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
Click here to read the full article. Design student Preston Sanchez’s assignment was this: Make a product that uses only recycled or leftover material in a local Los Angeles factory.
At first, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. “I thought about it. And then I decided it would be really cool to make a sweatshirt or sweater made of upcycled denim,” he said.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi
Four prototypes later, Sanchez produced a denim sweatshirt that is actually comfortable because the...
As a child growing up in Richmond, California, the future held one of two possibilities in Darrell Jobe’s young mind: play for the NFL or become a microbiologist. But at 13, everything changed when he became homeless, dropped out of school and joined a gang. That he celebrates Earth...
Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
