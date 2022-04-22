Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.8 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

ROSEAU COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO