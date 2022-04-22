ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Davidson, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hollister and Loveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.8 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickey, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; Emmons FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 19.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.7 Sat 8 pm CDT 26.6 25.7 24.3
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow late tonight into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the precipitation changes to all snow late tonight or early Sunday.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Harrison. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE

