ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickens County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickens, TX
County
Dickens County, TX
City
Mcadoo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Canadian; Grady A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRADY AND SOUTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Tuttle, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Southwestern Oklahoma City, Yukon, Mustang, Tuttle, Union City and Minco. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Payne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTY At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Coyle, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Yale, Glencoe, Quay and Ingalls. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Winnebago, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Winnebago; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT...EASTERN HANCOCK AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Twin Lakes to 11 miles south of Clear Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, at 655 pm a 59 mph wind gust was observed at the Forest City Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest City, Garner, Lake Mills, Rice Lake, Klemme, Thompson, Leland, Goodell, Scarville, Miller, Hayfield, Pilot Knob State Park, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Forest City Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRADY...SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHEASTERN CANADIAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over southwestern Oklahoma City, or near Tuttle, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Moore, Del City, Newcastle, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Nichols Hills, Valley Brook, Woodlawn Park and Smith Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 117 and 130. Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 155. Interstate 44 between mile markers 109 and 128. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 8. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Laramie County, East Platte County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRADY...SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHEASTERN CANADIAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over southwestern Oklahoma City, or near Tuttle, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Moore, Del City, Newcastle, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Nichols Hills, Valley Brook, Woodlawn Park and Smith Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 117 and 130. Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 155. Interstate 44 between mile markers 109 and 128. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 8. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Mower Strong to Severe Storms Moving Towards Mitchell, Floyd and Mower Counties through 800 PM CDT At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forest City to near Belmond. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rockford around 740 PM CDT. Rudd around 745 PM CDT. Lyle around 750 PM CDT. Floyd around 755 PM CDT. Osage, Adams and Rose Creek around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Toeterville, County Roads B 60 And T 18, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Otranto, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Brookside Campground, Mayville and Powersville. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 198. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
ROCK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy