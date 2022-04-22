Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRADY...SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHEASTERN CANADIAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over southwestern Oklahoma City, or near Tuttle, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Moore, Del City, Newcastle, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Nichols Hills, Valley Brook, Woodlawn Park and Smith Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 117 and 130. Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 155. Interstate 44 between mile markers 109 and 128. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 8. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

CANADIAN COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO