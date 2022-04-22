ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Weekend Gardener: Planting herbs and flowers together

By Conner Beene
KBTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saving space can be tricky in a garden, especially if you already have a ton of plants growing. One way you can condense your garden...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Artificial Plants To Liven Up Your Home — No Green Thumb Necessary

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the easiest ways to liven up any room in the house is to add a splash of green, most often in the form of a plant. While the process of buying and placing the plant is pretty straightforward, one thing that is often overlooked is that real indoor plants need to be cared for. Granted, if you have a green thumb, that isn’t too difficult. But, if you just can’t seem...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbs#Flowers#Plant#Gardener#Kbtx#Texas A M Agrilife
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Sandusky Register

The basics of container gardening

Gardening is a rewarding hobby that has been linked to health benefits like reduced stress and improved mental well-being. Gardening also can lead to an inviting home landscape full of attractive blooms and/or delicious foods. Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending...
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
WLOX

What's next for growing plants and flowers this spring?

St. Martin 7th graders prepare to compete in international robotics competition. Four St. Martin 7th graders are getting ready to represent the Magnolia State, and America as they compete in an international robotics competition in May. New law enforcement officers graduate from training academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How Much Light Do Succulents Need?

What kind of plant do you think of when you hear the word "succulent"? Chances are you are picturing a variety of flower-shaped, desert-dwelling plants such as an echeveria or sempervivum. However, the term "succulent" actually encompasses over a thousand different kinds of plants from a range of climates all over the world. That’s why when it comes to figuring out how much light your succulent needs, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.
GARDENING
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy