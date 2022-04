WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April 20, “4-20,” means sales and deals at many Wichita area CBD shops like Shaman Botanicals where the day came with a deal for customers to get four products for 20% off. Depending on what lawmakers in Topeka decide during next week’s veto session of the Kansas Legislature, in years to come, “4-20,” could mean deals on medical marijuana.

