State police mourn the loss of K9 Rocky, who served for a decade

By Susannah Sudborough
 1 day ago

Rocky was known for saving an 11-year-old missing boy in 2016.

Massachusetts State Police are mourning the death of Rocky, a dog who served the commonwealth for 10 years before his retirement in October.

Rocky was a loyal partner to Trooper Jason Vital, officials said. According to Boston 25 News, the two of them were known for finding a missing autistic boy in Hanson in June 2016.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jason Vital and Rocky. – Massachusetts State Police

That night, the news station reported, Rocky searched many backyards, and alerted troopers when he found the 11-year-old in some thick brush near a set of train tracks.

K9 Rocky, of Massachusetts State Police, has died. – Massachusetts State Police

“He was a hard worker and a faithful companion to his handler, and also to the Vital family. He is dearly missed by his family at home and the MSP family with whom he served,” state police wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Free time now, Rocky, and endless fields of green for running and playing, on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. You more than earned it.”

