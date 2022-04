Jurassic World: Dominion just got a globe-themed logo for Earth Day. The release of the massive blockbuster is fast-approaching and people are getting more excited by the day. In the short clip posted to social media, a globe spins. But, the continents are in the shape of the T-Rex head. (A nice touch of having the first few notes of the delightful theme playing in the background.) Jurassic Park fans have been waiting for the conclusion to the "World" trilogy for a minute. Theater-goers will be treated to familiar faces like Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. If you wanted a project that tied up all of the franchise's disparate ends into one package, you came to the right place. The Earth Day promo also hints at a larger plot point of this movie. At the end of the last movie, the dinosaurs were released from their enclosures. Chris Pratt and his co-stars will have to travel the globe trying to reach the animals before they destroy life on Earth as humans know it. Check out the clip down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO