Sioux Falls, SD

Doctors say mask-wearing should come down to common sense

By Tom Hanson
 1 day ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the CDC and the courts battle over mask rules for travelers, that leaves many people wondering what to do. As much as we may not like it, at least one medical expert says masks should continue to be a part of our lives.

About the only places where masks are still mandatory are hospitals. Avera, Monument Health and Sanford all require patients, visitors and staff to wear protective face coverings.

It was business as usual on Thursday for the staff at the Avera information desk, the signs are still up for visitors and the free masks are available for those who need them.

Avera’s Doctor Anthony Hericks, is a pulmonologist, meaning he specializes in the respiratory system.

Hericks says people should think of masks as just another layer of protection

“When you walk out in the community you think should I or should I not wear a mask in this setting and the question is trying to figure out what’s the right thing to do, said Hericks.

Lincoln and Minnehaha counties are in what is considered moderate community spread. So the threat of getting or spreading COVID-19 remains.

“Trying to do what’s right, trying to do that common sense thing. You know there are a lot of things in life we have to do that we don’t want to do and this is one of them that is probably the right thing to do,” said Hericks.

I asked Dr. Hericks if he was getting on a plane tomorrow what would he do.

“I would probably wear a mask yet, even though the federal mandate is gone for now just because I don’t know those people on the airplane, I don’t know where they came from, I don’t know whether they’ve been vaccinated or not and sitting in a plane for 3 or 4 hours or stuck in an airport for 3 or 4 hours exposed to all those people might put me at risk and I don’t want to be out of work any more than I have to or get my family members sick,” said Hericks.

In South Dakota people in their 20s and 30s still lead the state in the number of reported COVID-19 infections.

Sanford released a statement on masks basically saying the pandemic is not over and they will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Meaning masks are still required for staff, patients and visitors. Here is the full statement.

“Sanford Health continues to adhere to CDC masking guidelines for health care workers in our clinical settings. All Sanford clinics and hospitals require visitors and patients to wear a mask whenever possible to protect the most vulnerable. While the pandemic is not over, we are encouraged by the tools and resources that are now available to better manage and prevent serious outcomes from COVID-19 including vaccinations, boosters and antiviral treatment options. We remain committed to keeping our people, patients and communities healthy and safe,” Jeremy Cauwels, MD, chief physician, Sanford Health said.

