Philadelphia, PA

Eagles’ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Changing Positions

By Mike Gill
 1 day ago
Former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is changing positions. The former wide receiver will try to convert to become a tight end, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Arcega-Whiteside is "embracing the position change. So far Arcega-Whiteside has been a total disappointment as a wide...

NBA
