Good Counsel softball off to best start ever

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – The Good Counsel softball team is making history.

The Falcons started the season 7-0, and are now 7-1 after a loss on Thursday, the program’s best start ever. It’s also Good Counsel softball’s first winning record since 2012.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected it from us,” Good Counsel junior pitcher and infielder Grace Slear said. “I think a lot of people kind of brush off the softball program here. And I think it means a lot to exceed their expectations.”

Head coach Nick Alexander is the team’s fourth head coach in the past four seasons and has led the squad to a winning record for the first time since 2012.

“We had expectations coming in that we just need to kind of do the work and see what happens. But we’re doing something special,” Alexander said. “It feels special. I think all the girls kind of embrace that. And so we’re really excited about the direction of the program.”

Good Counsel is currently second place in the WCAC behind Bishop O’Connell, making noise in the conference.

“Having new coaches every year kind of taught you a lot about resilience and adapting to new things,” senior catcher and second base Kailyn McAfee said. “I think it’s amazing having this team and these coaches that are like pushing us to be the best.”

Alexander also noted that the support of the Good Counsel school, athletic department and community has “been instrumental in the rebuilding process.”

