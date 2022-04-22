Kansas City police investigate shooting near 62nd, Tracy

SOLOMON (KSNT) – A Topeka woman traveling on a major Kansas highway was shot in the back, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot around 9 p.m. April 11, while driving west on I-70 near Solomon. The sheriff’s office said there were three people in her car. […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
Comments / 0