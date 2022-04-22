Kansas City police investigate shooting near 62nd, Tracy

SOLOMON (KSNT) – A Topeka woman traveling on a major Kansas highway was shot in the back, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot around 9 p.m. April 11, while driving west on I-70 near Solomon. The sheriff’s office said there were three people in her car. […]

SOLOMON, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO