ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

HS Baseball - Midland Dow at Powers

By Brandon Green
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Midland Dow's snapped Powers 7-game...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Millington hitter claims MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week honor

Millington opened the season ranked No. 6 in the state in Division 3, but the Cardinals may move up after an impressive start. Millington swept Division 2 power Essexville Garber to open the season, with Dylan Holmes playing a key role in the win. Holmes was named the MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week after her performance, garnering 8,518votes.
MILLINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch Southfield A&T High School on Local 4

Our Kim DeGiulio takes you to Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology to show you what it takes to be a track & field athlete. And while it’s very much an individual sport, when it comes to practice, it’s your teammates that will get you through it and push you to work even harder.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Powers, MI
MLive.com

Reeths-Puffer soccer standout voted Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer girls soccer team opened up the 2022 season with a 4-1 record thanks in part to the prolific goal-scoring prowess of senior Emma Martin. The playmaking forward for the Rockets netted a hat-trick against Zeeland East on April 14 to help power her squad to a 4-1 win and added another goal in a 2-1 win over Western Michigan Christian on April 16.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Hs Baseball Midland#Mich#Wjrt
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College softball drops doubleheader to Alma

ADRIAN — The Adrian College softball team dropped a pair of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games to Alma Friday, 9-1 in six innings and 8-5. In Game 1, the Bulldogs (10-20, 4-6 MIAA) were held to three hits with Lauren McCulligh going 2-for-3 while Katie Connolly hit an RBI double.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive.com

See images as Freeland girls soccer defeats Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI – Frankenmuth hosted Freeland for a girls soccer match on Thursday. The Falcons took home the victory of 5-0 over the Eagles. Freeland remains undefeated. They face Midland Dow in Midland at 7 p.m. Friday. Dow is 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 1.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy