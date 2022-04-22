ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County hosts relief effort for Ukraine

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 2 days ago

Webster, N.Y. — Volunteers teamed up at the Xerox Complex in Webster to prepare donations for the people of Ukraine....

13wham.com

Monroe County inches closer to naming new public defender

Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County is a step closer to naming it's next public defender. Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar announced the selection panel tasked with choosing candidates narrowed down it's recommendations to two: Julie Cianca, who already works in the office as an assistant public defender, and Robert Fogg, a defense lawyer from Buffalo.
CDC: Monroe County, others at high risk zone for COVID transmission

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County has been put back into a high risk zone for COVID transmission. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "In some ways, I'm not surprised. We've seen these high numbers, we've been talking about them for days and weeks and frankly our numbers are probably higher than what we know because of the the prevalence of rapid tests," Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.
