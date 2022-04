Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran has signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, according to an announcement from the team. Teheran, 31, made his MLB debut with the Braves back in 2011 at the age of 20. He would spend close to a decade in Atlanta, pitching with the club until 2019, with his best years coming from 2013-19. In that seven-year stretch, he threw 1334 innings with a 3.64 ERA, 21.1% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate. In the estimation of FanGraphs, he was worth 13.8 wins above replacement during that run.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO