NCAA Baseball: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Alabama softball will travel to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M in a three game series this weekend. After sweeping Mississippi State this past weekend and beating North Alabama and Alcorn State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, all at home in Rhoads Stadium, No. 2 Alabama (38-6, 13-5) is on a five-game win streak entering the weekend and is currently in second place in the SEC, only ranking behind Arkansas, who is 11-4 in conference play. On the other hand, Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12) is on a three game losing streak and is currently in second to last place in the SEC, only ranking above South Carolina, who is 2-13 in conference play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO