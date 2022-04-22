ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

NCAA Baseball: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

By Jeff Haeger
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot exactly the College World Series preview we had in mind when both Mississippi State and Ole...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball to Take on Texas A&M in Weekend Road Series

Alabama softball will travel to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M in a three game series this weekend. After sweeping Mississippi State this past weekend and beating North Alabama and Alcorn State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, all at home in Rhoads Stadium, No. 2 Alabama (38-6, 13-5) is on a five-game win streak entering the weekend and is currently in second place in the SEC, only ranking behind Arkansas, who is 11-4 in conference play. On the other hand, Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12) is on a three game losing streak and is currently in second to last place in the SEC, only ranking above South Carolina, who is 2-13 in conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
WATE

Tidwell, Sewell shutdown Gators in 3-0 win

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Blade Tidwell was given his first SEC start of the season, and he made the most of it. The sophomore went 4.2 innings, surrendering two hits and striking out five batters in the Vols 3-0 win over Florida. Neither team scored until the fifth inning. Luc Lipcius blasted a moonshot over […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ole Miss#College World Series#Head Games#Trustmark Park#College Baseball#Rebels
Athens Banner-Herald

Dawgs chasing SEC championships

Good morning! Spring football may be over at Georgia but spring sports teams are in the thick of their seasons including this weekend where the Dan Magill Tennis Complex is hosting the SEC men’s championships. Spirited crowds have made UGA a well-known venue for college tennis, hosting the NCAA tournament 32 times with...
ATHENS, GA
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A facility record 2,231 fans gathered at Davis Diamond Friday night to witness the Texas A&M softball team (25-17, 4-12 SEC) take down No. 2 Alabama (38-7, 13-6 SEC), 6-4, in its series opener with the Crimson Tide. The pitching staff of Grace Uribe, Makinzy...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee blasts past Florida baseball in series opener

The lone bright spot in the Gators’ opening matchup versus the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers was when Florida Ballpark was rebranded after Gator booster Gary Condron, who has donated more money than any other single donor, to Condron Ballpark (yes, the game was that bad for Florida.) The Volunteers plated seven runs against Florida baseball in the top of the second, allowing them to cruise to a comfortable 8-2 victory.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

LSU Track & Field performs exceptionally at LSU Alumni Gold Meet

Baton Rouge, La.  –  The LSU track and field program had another quality day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Alumni Gold meet. LSU had nine event winners while LSU alums won six events in their own right. Final Results Nyagoa Bayak continued her rise on the all-time LSU […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Alabama Softball: Tide must rally to stay in hunt for SEC crown

Going into the second to last SEC regular-season series, Alabama Softball appeared poised to overtake the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas led the SEC with an 11-4 record, with the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 2 from a 13-5 SEC record. Complete SEC Softball standings are available here. Like the Crimson Tide,...
ALABAMA STATE
WCJB

No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, the Arkansas softball team has claimed a series win in Gainesville. And there’s still a game to go. The Gators fell to the SEC-leading Razorbacks for the second straight game on Saturday, losing 5-4 at KSP Stadium. Florida falls to 35-11 overall, 11-9 in SEC, while Arkansas improves to 34-8 for the season, 13-4 in league play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No. 8 Florida softball run-ruled by No. 7 Arkansas in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A top-10 matchup in college softball started out as a pitcher’s duel, but ended in a run-rule victory for the visiting team. No. 8 Florida (35-10) committed three errors to surrender seven unearned runs to No. 7 Arkansas (33-8), as the Razorbacks run-ruled the Gators to take their Southeastern Conference series opener.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WTOK-TV

West Lauderdale softball takes game one against South Pontotoc

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale softball team hosted South Pontotoc in game one of the first round of the MHSAA softball playoffs. The Knights would score four runs in the bottom of the first and would then go scoreless through the rest of the game. Knights pitcher, Breelyn...
LAUDERDALE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy