Gulfport, MS

High School Baseball: Gulfport vs. Pearl River Central

By Jeff Haeger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGulfport baseball hosting Pearl River Central....

The Lakeshore High School football coach has resigned after nine seasons

The coaching changes continued in St. Tammany Parish for a second straight day as Lakeshore High School head football coach Craig Jones resigned from his position on April 21. “Coach Jones did resign as our head football coach (Thursday),” Lakeshore principal April Jarrell said. “He shared that with the team as well. There is a protocol that we follow to find a new head coach, and I promised the team yesterday during the meeting that we are going to look at every avenue to find the best head coach to continue a winning team.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Northridge Four-Star Narrows List to Five, Explains Decision

Wilkin Formby, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of Northridge High School right in the heart of Tuscaloosa, officially trimmed his commitment list to five, listing Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and Oklahoma as his prospective schools. Explaining what went into his decision, Formby said, "I started to feel these...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Oak Grove gears up for playoff baseball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School is eager for another postseason run – set to host St. Martin in round one of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday. The Warriors are hoping for a return trip to the South State championship. 13-year head coach Chris McCardle likes his mix of youth on the mound and experience in the batting order.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bus Carrying Acadiana High Softball Team Involved in Crash

Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge involving a school bus from Lafayette Parish. According to Louisiana DOTD's Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter feed, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near the I-10/I-110 split. That crash, according to parents who posted about it on Facebook, involved the bus carrying the Acadiana High School softball team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Track & Field performs exceptionally at LSU Alumni Gold Meet

Baton Rouge, La.  –  The LSU track and field program had another quality day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Alumni Gold meet. LSU had nine event winners while LSU alums won six events in their own right. Final Results Nyagoa Bayak continued her rise on the all-time LSU […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Baseball clinches series vs Missouri with walk-off win

Denham Springs product Cade Doughty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch a 4-3 win and the series victory for the LSU Tigers on Friday night. Previously, LSU produced all of its (3) runs via solo home runs — Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert & Tyler McManus. Starting pitcher […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Construction update on FedEx facility

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker took the stage and dedicated it to John I. Marshall, who gave the idea of Live at Five to his daughter Sarah Newton. FGH and MORA raised a “Donate Life” flag at the front entrance of FGH to recognize both National Donate Life Month (April) and Blue & Green Day (April 22).
HATTIESBURG, MS
Ex-PRCC standout enters NCAA history book

GRAMBLING, La. (WDAM) - Grambling State University pitcher Shemar Page etched his name in the National Collegiate Athletic Association record books Friday. The former Pearl River Community College standout from Raleigh logged just the 34th perfect game in NCAA baseball history, striking out 13 batters in a seven-inning, 16-0 win over Alcorn State University.
GRAMBLING, LA
A special planting on our Mississippi beaches

A new minimally invasive treatment may be able to help patients who suffer with severe emphysema. Not too shabby for the next few days. Muggier, breezy, & warm. But most importantly hardly any rain. Pretty nice for many outdoor activities, including heading out to the Crawfish Music Festival! Click and watch the forecast video for details.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

