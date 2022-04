Click here to read the full article. Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson’s acclaimed musical that reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan, will return to Broadway from its three-month Covid hiatus, with a return date set for April 29. The production will conclude its 50-performance limited engagement on June 11. “We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production back to Broadway and to return to our home at the Belasco Theatre,” said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. “As Broadway’s recovery continues, we are so grateful to be a part of this exciting season and to give more audiences...

