Parent trap

A little over a decade ago, Lori and David Sims were on the brink of a divorce. Lori had one son from a previous relationship, David had four, and although blending the two families went swimmingly at first, “everything went to crap” in year two, Lori told me. She felt that David was too lenient with his kids, but they wouldn’t listen to her and seemed to deeply resent her involvement in their lives. In an attempt to save their relationship, the couple went to see a counselor, but every time Lori complained about the situation with her stepkids, the counselor said, “Lori, they’re not your kids.” “I would say, ‘But I don’t want them to have bad teeth … I don’t want them to do bad in school,’” Lori recalled. The response was always the same.

