Online security and user experience go hand-in-hand — no one's going to want to use even the fanciest phone in the world if it leaves you wide open to hackers. That’s why developers are constantly working behind the scenes to keep users secure, but inevitably, some security flaws go through unnoticed. Maybe the scariest class is zero-day exploits, for which no patch to fix these holes exist when attacks first land. This week Google's looking back over efforts to discover these vulnerabilities, and with 58 of them were detected and disclosed in 2021, 0-days had their single busiest year yet.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO