ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Trump's JD Vance gamble in Ohio

By W. James Antle III
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4EYr_0fGcuS4Q00

Former President Donald Trump finally took the plunge into the Ohio Republican primary to potentially succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman, throwing his weight behind Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.

Trump’s endorsement could be a significant test of his continuing influence over the Republican primary electorate. Vance has run on a full-throated platform of populism and national conservatism, suggesting that Americans dying from fentanyl should get more attention than the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Unlike Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, Vance is a favorite of the MAGA smart set, typified by billionaire and GOP megadonor Peter Thiel.

But Vance wasn’t the clear-cut favorite of Buckeye State primary voters at the time of Trump’s endorsement. The public polling has been sporadic and all over the place, but the RealClearPolitics average has Vance squarely in the middle of the pack at 14%. That puts him ahead of state Sen. Matt Dolan and former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken but behind former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons.

Mandel had also been vying for Trump’s endorsement and serving up generous portions of red meat for the base. The cerebral Vance has joined him in aping Trump’s Twitter pugilism. Gibbons, a conventional Midwestern Republican in the mold of Portman and Gov. Mike DeWine, surged past them after blanketing the airwaves with millions of dollars in self-funded ads. But the Trump-off could work: Trafalgar’s mid-April poll had Mandel in first place with 28%, Vance in second at 23%, and Gibbons sinking to third.

Trump’s primary endorsement record is mixed. He has contributed to the defeat or hastened the retirement of some of his most prominent critics inside the party. Four of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second impeachment have retired. Former Rep. Mark Sanford lost due to an Election Day tweet.

But Trump pads his success rate by endorsing many incumbents already well ahead. "All 33 Trump-endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading," he said after the Lone Star State’s primaries. "Big night! How will the Fake News make it look bad?" Twenty-five of the 33 candidates were incumbents.

There have also been exceptions in the past. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is still leading over Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace remains ahead of Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington. In both cases, Republicans have reason to fear the Trump-backed candidate is less likely to win the general election. Arrington was defeated in November after Trump helped her beat Sanford, putting a reliably red district in the Democratic column for two years.

Trump’s endorsement strategy is also mixed. In addition to backing incumbents and clear-cut front-runners often, he wades into primaries in which he has a political grievance against a candidate. This caused him to undermine an ideologically aligned candidate he could have helped, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, by endorsing former Auburn football coach (now the state’s junior senator) Tommy Tuberville instead.

In this race, Ohio Republicans tried to dissuade Trump from endorsing Vance because of his past anti-Trump comments. It didn’t work. "Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not-so-great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades," Trump said in his endorsing statement. "He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race."

Trump followed up by featuring Vance as a speaker at an Ohio rally. Donald Trump Jr. has also campaigned for the candidate. For Trump, this is a gamble. He is spending political capital on behalf of a candidate who could lose. In doing so, he might also devalue his endorsement when other Republicans are weighing whether they might run for president regardless of his 2024 decision. “Does Trump want to look like he has less juice than [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis?” a Republican strategist in Ohio asked.

Yet if Vance or Oz wins, Trump can far more plausibly claim to have helped pull them across the finish line than any of the entrenched incumbents running against marginal challengers. This would also be helpful to Trump if he plans to return to Washington. More senators who are beholden to him could come in handy when getting nominees confirmed, passing legislation, surviving impeachment trials, and loosening the grip of the former president’s most powerful intraparty rival — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Sinking Ship? Not So Fast

Before a recent Trafalgar Group poll showing J.D. Vance leapfrogging businessman Mike Gibbons to move into second place among likely voters but still behind Josh Mandel, the Hillybilly Elegy author was headed for a humiliating defeat.

He hasn't gotten out of the path of the iceberg yet. Still, the good news for Vance is that he has received a coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Trafalgar's poll, conducted before Trump's endorsement, shows undecided voters at 13%, a significant number. The question is, how many of those will go to Vance now that the BMOC has given him the nod?

It's a big deal for all those involved. If Vance wins, he gets to brag about his turnaround from being a harsh Trump critic to taking the wheel of the MAGA bus heading into the November elections. For Trump, it provides validation that his endorsement means something significant, and he won't let people forget it.

So, we won't rate Vance's campaign as a sinking ship, but it's still all hands on deck as the iceberg comes into view with primary day a week away.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump endorses in Senate race; Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19: Capitol Letter

Running through the tape: Candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race have dialed up the mudslinging as the May 3 election date rapidly approaches. Andrew Tobias and Seth Richardson give an overview of what the various top-tier candidates are saying, about themselves and about each other, in the final days of the race, one of the costliest and most closely watched in the country.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Katie Arrington
Person
Nancy Mace
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham congratulates Judge Jackson with an odd attack ad

Four days ago, at 1:53 p.m. eastern, the Senate formally confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was about six hours later, at 8:12 p.m. eastern, when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulated the first Black woman ever confirmed to the nation’s highest court by releasing an attack ad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As John Adams watched the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which finalized tallies, audits and investigations confirmed Joe Biden’s wins in key states, he still felt there were “shenanigans.” “It was clearly not legitimate,” he told NBC4 in a recent phone interview. “You can say stolen; I really don’t […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Republicans#Hillbilly Elegy#Americans#Russian#Senate#Maga#Buckeye State#Ohio Gop#Midwestern Republican
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

We’re running out of time to hold Donald Trump accountable

On Friday, Trump endorsed JD Vance in the Ohio Senate Republican primary. This follows his endorsement of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate Republican primary and Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race. The media has framed these endorsements as long-shot bets that “could put [Trump’s] desired image as a...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy