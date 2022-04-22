ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Tenth bus of migrants arrives in DC as Abbott digs in heels against Biden

By Anna Giaritelli
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

Comments / 517

Independentantiblue
1d ago

Governor Abbott please send them directly to Joe's Beach town, he deserves them all there helping him maintain his property, after all taxpayers did pay a half a million dollars to fence in his personal home

Reply(27)
338
nope
1d ago

I love this. Texas is refusing to deal with bidens screwups. Time for the president to man up and do his job. hahahaha. Only kidding. We know he’s unable to man up or do his job

Reply(36)
261
Melissa Jones
1d ago

Thank you Washington examiner for posting and reporting this. This is a huge threat against the citizens of America from the Biden Administration who are the biggest contributors of human trafficking and drugs being imported into our country.

Reply(21)
179
