WATCH: Tenth bus of migrants arrives in DC as Abbott digs in heels against Biden

Independentantiblue
1d ago
Governor Abbott please send them directly to Joe's Beach town, he deserves them all there helping him maintain his property, after all taxpayers did pay a half a million dollars to fence in his personal home
Reply(27)
338
nope
1d ago
I love this. Texas is refusing to deal with bidens screwups. Time for the president to man up and do his job. hahahaha. Only kidding. We know he’s unable to man up or do his job
Reply(36)
261
Melissa Jones
1d ago
Thank you Washington examiner for posting and reporting this. This is a huge threat against the citizens of America from the Biden Administration who are the biggest contributors of human trafficking and drugs being imported into our country.
Reply(21)
179
Related
Border Patrol stops releasing migrants to town that called in Abbott buses to DC
AUSTIN, Texas — The Border Patrol has walked back its plans to release migrants into a Texas town after local officials vowed to take up Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to Washington, D.C., according to the mayor.
WATCH: Pence finds Kamala Harris’s VP performance ‘a little hard to take’
Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
White House resumes flying migrant children after dark on charter flights
The Biden administration resumed its operations of flying unaccompanied migrant children to sponsors and relatives within the United States on Thursday night, ending a pause enacted last year amid public scrutiny of the policy.
White House Fires Back at Greg Abbott as Migrants Arrive in D.C.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized Abbott's border policies as the first bus of migrants sent by the governor arrived in the nation's capital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
DeSantis warns migrants bused from Texas to DC: 'Do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you'
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning migrants not to come to his state after a bus full of migrants from Texas who were dropped off at the U.S. Capitol said they plan to head to Miami. A bus full of 23 migrants from Texas unloaded at the foot of...
Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere
After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'
Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House
A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 'a great slap in the face' at Florida Capitol over abortion, transgender rights
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, the state's agricultural commissioner, conducted the event in an official — not campaign — capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – New $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in WEEKS – see if you’ll get the cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
City Won't Pay $6 Million Awarded to Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for Decades
City won't pay after wrongful conviction. Qualified immunity allows law enforcement officials to get away with all manner of bad deeds. Now, the city of Durham, North Carolina, is proving that even if you overcome that obstacle, it won't necessarily be enough to get justice. After a Durham detective fabricated...
MySanAntonio
Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses
Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
Ted Cruz Calls Tucker Carlson Idea To Remove Joe Biden 'Dangerous As Hell'
Carlson told viewers this week that President Biden is "losing the ability to regulate his emotions."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ted Cruz asks DC to conduct autopsy on remains of 5 unborn fetuses found in home near Capitol
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on Washington, D.C., authorities to preserve the remains of five unborn fetuses that were recently discovered by police in a home just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Cruz sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III on...
Washington Examiner
'What the hell was he thinking?': Pennsylvania conservatives react to Trump's support of Oz
RICHLAND, Pennsylvania — Jackie Kulback has a very detailed list of criteria that the county party she chairs, the Cambria County Republican Committee, requires to endorse candidates in next month's U.S. Senate primary contest. “There are some basic things," she said, "such as, have they ever been to Cambria...
Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory
Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 517