Saturday is opening day for fishing on lowland lakes

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
2 days ago
 2 days ago
This rainbow trout was caught in May 2021 at Sixteen Lake.

Anglers throughout the state will take to hundreds of lakes stocked with catchable trout Saturday as the state’s lowland trout season begins.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks lakes throughout the year, and while many are open for fishing year-round, the annual opening day offers an opportunity for anglers to fish for thousands of trout planted over the winter and spring.

Opening-day lakes are often stocked in the days prior to the start of their six-month season. Locally, that means Heart, McMurray, Sixteen, Erie, Clear, Grandy and Vogler lakes were all stocked late last month.

The stocking numbers include: Heart Lake, half-pound rainbow trout (50), 2-pound (1,660), 2.2-pound (6,281); Lake McMurray, half-pound (50), 2-pound (12,300); Sixteen Lake, half-pound (50), 2-pound (4,810), 2.2-pound (979); Lake Erie, half-pound (50), 2.2-pound (12,485); Clear Lake, 2-pound (4,720), 2.2-pound (1,078), 2.3-pound (2,116); Vogler Lake, 2.2-pound (1,078).

Saturday is also the start of the statewide trout derby that runs through Oct. 31 and boasts about 800 prizes totaling about $37,000 for catching tagged fish in specific lakes.

For details, go to wdfw.wa.gov.

In order to cast a line in the opener as well as for the derby, anglers must have an annual freshwater, combination or Fish Washington license valid through March 31, 2023.

Fish and Wildlife reminds anglers temporary combination fishing licenses cannot be used from April 23 through April 30 for game fish, except by active-duty military personnel.

Over 16 million trout and kokanee were planted in the state in the past year.

“Opening day is truly a statewide celebration,” state Inland Fish Program Manager Steve Caromile said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to get back out on the water after a long winter, to spend time with friends and loved ones, bring home a healthy meal, and even possibly win some prizes.”

Anglers parking at Fish and Wildlife vehicle water-access areas are required to display a WDFW Vehicle Access Pass — provided with the purchase of eligible annual fishing licenses — or a Discover Pass.



