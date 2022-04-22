ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Lawsuit links Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties to $50 million in Tri-County PERA payments

By CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | The organization that manages retirement benefits for public sector employees in Colorado has filed a lawsuit against the Tri-County Health Department and its three affiliated counties alleging that the entities are on the hook for $50 million in retirement benefits. The lawsuit asks that Tri-County be ordered...

