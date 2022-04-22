ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Police search for suspects in armed robbery on Farmington Canal Trail in New Haven

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jETOg_0fGcsZJv00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for two men who threatened another man with a gun on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. No one was injured.

According to Yale police, the men fled toward Hamden. Police say one of the suspects was dressed entirely in black and the other wore a colorful jacket and jeans.

“I think that something like that happening during the day is very surprising because that’s not the type of vibe that I get around here,” said Zach Karpovich, a student at Yale.

While authorities search for the suspects, Yale police increased patrols in the area. Karpovich has used the trail for exercise throughout his college career at Yale. He says he usually feels safe walking alone during the day.

“I usually listen to music or podcasts so I’m kind of not super tuned in when I go on my walks, so I think I do try to make sure it’s during daylight hours.”

There are two police substations and emergency call boxes along the trail. Jamie Chan says she has never felt unsafe but is always extra cautious when walking.

“As a woman walking through any urban area, I try to stay vigilant,” she said. “I’m never like wearing my earbuds and walking sort of mindlessly, so I think I’ll just try to keep that up. In general, I think New Haven is a safe place and I really enjoy living here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at (203) 946-6316 or Yale Police at (203) 432-4400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

sylvia Raffone-Inorio
1d ago

Keep giving these criminals the right of way and pretty soon no one will be able to leave their house.

Reply
5
Related
WTNH

Missing 11-year-old girl located: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford said Tuesday night an 11-year-old girl who was missing has been located. They were searching for Jamayra Halstead from Hartford. Police said she was located safe and sound.
WTNH

2 injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in New Haven Friday night. Officers responded to Henry Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Ashmun Street, around 9:50 p.m. for the report of gunfire. While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were told that two men […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Farmington, CT
Crime & Safety
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hamden, CT
City
Farmington, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Yale University
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy