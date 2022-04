The Minnesota Timberwolves played their third home playoff game since 2004 on Thursday, and it’s one they will never forget for all the wrong reasons. After Minnesota built a 26-point lead in the second quarter, it was the Memphis Grizzlies that left Target Center with a 104-95 win in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Grizzlies’ comeback is tied for the fourth-largest in NBA playoff history.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO