El Paso County, CO

El Paso, Weld Counties oppose collective bargaining mandate

By Ashley Eberhardt
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso and Weld County Boards of County Commissioners have joined forces to oppose the collective bargaining mandate introduced on Wednesday in the Colorado General Assembly.

Collective bargaining is the process of negotiations between a company and representatives of a union. According to a press release sent by El Paso County, conservative estimates show the proposal would cost El Paso and Weld counties approximately $25 million and $30 million, respectively — forcing county governments across the state to severely cut citizen services.

“Citizens rightfully expect someone to answer 911 calls, plow roads during a snowstorm, and protect the young and the elderly from abuse,” said Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Commissioners Board Chair. “That’s why our whole board agrees: injecting collective bargaining as another bureaucratic layer is as unnecessary as it is expensive. This proposal will force El Paso County to spend money it doesn’t have to administer a program it doesn’t need. And it will be at the expense of the citizens who rely on our services to keep them safe.”

The bill is currently under consideration and both counties are calling on the legislature and Governor Polis to oppose it.

