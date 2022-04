Nate Landman is not going to be in Boulder anymore. That will be an adjustment on the eyes of Buffs fans. But, Colorado didn’t wait too long to add a talented linebacker in transfer Caiden Robertson, who announced his commitment to CU on Thursday via his Twitter page. Robertson is from Mission Viejo, California, and played college ball at Saddleback College, so moving to the Pac-12 is going to be a massive change for Robertson. Nonetheless, the Buffs should be excited about bringing him on board, and the hope is that he can become a key piece of the defense and help fill the...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO