Johnson City, TN

Bucs end spring season with Blue Gold Scrimmage

By Nick Dugan
 1 day ago

Riddell, Landis continue to battle for starting QB position

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since 2019, the ETSU football program suited up for the Blue-Gold Spring Game on Thursday evening.

Preceded by the Buc Walk into William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, the Bucs played a four-quarter, situational scrimmage in front of their fans. No score was kept throughout the night, but junior quarterback Brock Landis made the first big splash of the game on a long touchdown pass to wideout Adriel Clark.

Adriel Clark catches touchdown pass during Ballad Health Blue-Gold Spring Game

“That’s just two Georgia boys connecting,” Landis said. “We’ve had a good spring together – we’ve been on the same page and it’s just really nice watching it pay off here in the Spring Game.”

“We have, at times, been able to hit [the defense] on some big plays and tonight was nice to see some of those, as well,” first-year head coach George Quarles said.

Landis completed 13-of-21 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Freshman running back Adrian Johnson scampered in for a 41-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, as well. But, that was all the offense would get in the first half.

“We had more plays – more interceptions than we [gave up] big plays, so that’s always good,” freshman defensive back Sheldon Arnold said. Arnold and redshirt freshman Marquez Henry each picked off a pass during the scrimmage.

Sheldon Arnold returning his fourth quarter interception

“Coach Taylor does an amazing job bringing pressure – brings it from everywhere,” Quarles said. “I’ve watched it on the other sideline for a while and I’m glad it’s on my sideline now.”

The second half saw 2021 starting quarterback, Tyler Riddell, lead the first-string offense to a redzone touchdown on a play-action toss to Jawan Martin. It turned out to be the third and final touchdown of the night.

Both Landis and Riddell took snaps with the top offensive unit, as the two continue to battle for a starting job in Quarles’ new offense.

“They both do some really good things,” Quarles said. “Tyler, you know, he’s won a bunch of games at quarterback – very consistent, manages the game and knows where the ball is supposed to go. Brock, he has a bigger arm – no question – and probably a little bit more big play ability.”

“If you had to decide right now – it would be tough,” Quarles continued. “I would expect we’d probably play both of them to be honest with you.”

If neither of the signal callers separates themselves before the start of the season – Quarles admitted a two-quarterback system is a real possibility in the fall.

“I know that’s not ideal, but we do it at every other position – I don’t know why it’s such a big deal at quarterback,” he said. “If you’ve got two that can play, I don’t know why you wouldn’t let them both play.”

“We’re going to push each other,” Landis said of Riddell. “Since I got here it’s been like that. I’m glad we don’t have bad blood with each other – we’re cool, we talk. We hang out outside of football … so it’s nice just competing with him and still knowing we’re going to be friends.”

Whoever ends up playing and starting this fall, the whole Bucs team will remain motivated by the target on their collective backs – earned by their performance a season ago.

“You’re going to get everybody’s best effort, so we need to make sure we’re giving everybody our best effort,” Quarles said.

“We’re going to keep pushing because we want to keep bringing titles into this university,” Landis said.

The next time ETSU will play in front of fans at Greene Stadium will be the season opener against Mars Hill. Kickoff is slated for Thursday, September 1, with a time still to be determined.

