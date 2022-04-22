ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CB509_0fGcr2UE00
LPGA Tour Golf Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open.

The resurgent former UCLA star had the lone bogey-free round of the day in testing conditions with the wind gusting to 25 mph to start the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.

“I feel really comfortable,” Lee said. “I would say it’s not so much the course, but just being in L.A., seeing a bunch of familiar faces out there. Sometimes when you play week to week it does get pretty lonely out there. When you come to an event and you see people that you recognize and you know and they’re there to support you and bring up and lift you up."

Lee birdied the par-4 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine, then moved up the leaderboard with birdies on the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th. She saved par on the final two holes, making a 6-footer on the par-4 17th and blasting out of the front bunker for a tap-in on the par-3 18th.

“I wouldn’t say there is any sort of secret weapon or secret that you need to know to play this course,” Lee said. “I would say it’s a little bit of everything. You are challenged with your tee shots, with your approach shots, even around the greens. As it gets in the afternoon it does tend to get a little more bumpy. You just need to stay patient out there.”

The 27-year-old American is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

“There was a point in time where I almost wanted to quit,” Lee said. “Golf was just so frustrating for me. I felt lost. I didn’t know what I was doing right. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong. I just felt like golf just to me felt like a big blah. To really see my hard work pay off — because most of it for me was just from a mental perspective, mental side of it.”

Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back.

Talley had the lead at 5 under before dropping back with a bogey on the par-4 eighth, her 17th hole of the day. The 28-year-old from Kentucky is winless on the tour. She won the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur and took the 2015 NCAA individual title at Alabama.

“I’m hitting the ball really well right now, and that goes a long way, especially when it’s windy,” Talley said.

Hataoka closed with a birdie on 18. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.

“Wilshire is not an easy course,” Hataoka said. “Four under is a pretty good start for me."

Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour.

“I think you need a bit of confidence going into this course,” Pedersen said. “There are a few tight drives, a bit quirky shots into the greens where you really have to be on the right angle and just commit to the shots.”

Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were at 68 with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber. They all played in the morning.

“A little windy on the back nine, so couple holes we took a long iron, just trying to make the par,” Kim said. “It’s not easy. You have to pick right number and then it’s going to be release a lot.”

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 in the morning. Defending champion Brooke Henderson, playing alongside Ko, opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

Patty Tavatanakit had a double bogey on No. 16 in a 73 in the afternoon.

Former Southern California player Allisen Corpuz and Amy Olson aced the 134-yard 18th. Corpuz shot a 72, and Olson had a 75.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag. Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Cameron Smith

Is Cameron Smith about to pull off a big comeback at The Masters on Sunday?. Smith trailed Masters leader Scottie Scheffler by three strokes heading into the final round on Sunday afternoon. However, Smith has already made up some ground. There is now just one stroke separating Scheffler and Smith...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Sports
golfmagic.com

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Prize purse, winner's share

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's only team event. After the hype of the Masters, the schedule takes on more of a relaxing two weeks. That comes in the shape of the RBC Heritage which Jordan Spieth won. And here at TPC Louisiana - designed by...
GOLF
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
WDBO

Hataoka takes advantage of Ko's late meltdown in LA Open

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Nasa Hataoka took advantage of Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open. Tied for the lead with Hataoka after a birdie on the par-5 15th, the top-ranked Ko bogeyed the par-4 16th and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 17th after failing twice to get the ball out of the deep barranca.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Golf#The Dio Implant La Open#The Lpga Tour#American
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Food poisoning, a car accident, an ace that doesn't count and a record-breaking feat mark action in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Taylor Moore began his week by getting food poisoning and ended his first round with an eagle as he and Matthew NeSmith tied the tournament course record to take the lead. David Lipsky started his week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a car accident and ended Thursday on the first page of the leaderboard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland put on a show early at Zurich Classic

Postcard conditions greeted Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at the Zurich Classic. The weather for the 7:39 a.m. start was ideal as the duo lined up their shots on the 10th tee at TPC Louisiana. The sun was still low in the eastern sky, the air calm, the temperature a pleasant 71. A chorus of enthusiastic mockingbirds broke the stillness. Otherwise, it was cool, calm and eerily quiet.
GOLF
CBS LA

DIO Implant Open at Wilshire Country Club

Brooks Mathew's punches out of trouble during the DIO Implant Open at Wilshire Country Club on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alison Lee hits her tee shot during the DIO Implant Open at Wilshire Country Club on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Pernilla Lindberg hits her chip shot during the DIO Implant Open at Wilshire Country Club on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Olson hits her tee shot during the DIO Implant Open at Wilshire Country Club on April 21, 2022 in Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Sam Burns, Billy Horschel making a run to the delight of the home crowd

When Sam Burns and Billy Horschel walked on the first tee box for the third round of the Zurich Classic on Saturday, the thick crowd burst into a round of spirited applause. A split-second later, tournament officials cued up the team’s walk-up music, and as Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” blasted over the loudspeakers, the crowd immediately went from raucous to rowdy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf.com

Why Max Homa nearly fell in a lake at the Zurich Classic

Forget the walk-up music. Forget the joint press conferences. Forget the awkward high-fives. What’s actually different about the Zurich Classic is watching professional golfers make decisions with someone other than themselves in mind. I am not at the Zurich Classic this week. But I do have an ESPN+ account,...
GOLF
Golf Channel

After being tied to LIV series, Robert Garrigus in the mix at Zurich Classic

Here on the PGA Tour, Robert Garrigus could be in line for a significant – and much-needed – payday at the Zurich Classic. Playing this week on a special exemption, Garrigus teamed with fellow special invitee Tommy Gainey to post a 11-under 61 Thursday in the best-ball format and sat one shot back among the early starters at TPC Louisiana.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jason Day in the mix with little-known partner, X-Cantlay own the lead and Jay Haas sets a record for the ages

Jason Day is in contention again on the PGA Tour. And who’s that with him? No … seriously, who is that with him? Jason Scrivener?. You’re forgiven—even the most diehard golf fans among us—if the inclusion of Scrivener on a PGA Tour leaderboard caused you to do a double take. In fact, the second question in his press conference after his second round in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was, “Could you pronounce your last name?”
GOLF
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy