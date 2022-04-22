ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLAY8_0fGcql2B00
Virus Outbreak-Philadelphia FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city's top health official, announced Monday, April 11, 2022. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city's guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections.

The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.”

The mandate went into effect Monday. Philadelphia had ended its earlier indoor mask mandate March 2.

The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. But the acting health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, told the Board of Health at a public meeting Thursday night that hospitalizations had unexpectedly gone down 25% in a matter of days.

"We’re in a situation that we really had not anticipated being in this soon but it is good news," she said, according to a transcript of the meeting. “So I’m really very happy ... to say it appears that we no longer need to mandate masks in Philadelphia and that we can actually move to simply a strong recommendation.”

Philadelphia had become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out. Few masks were worn at the Philadelphia 76ers' home playoff game on Monday, even though they were required under city rules.

City officials said the mandate would be lifted Friday morning.

When the city announced April 11 that mandatory masking was coming back, Bettigole said it was necessary to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. She said Philadelphia had crossed the threshold of rising cases at which the city's guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” Bettigole said at the time.

Cases and hospitalizations continued to rise at least through Monday, when the health department reported 82 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 — up nearly 80% from a week earlier — with confirmed cases up 58% over that same span to 224 per day. Those numbers were still a fraction of what the city endured during the wintertime omicron surge.

Bettigole told the Board of Health on Thursday night that hospitalizations had since drifted down to 65.

The restaurant industry had pushed back against the city’s reimposed mask mandate, saying workers would bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules.

Several businesses and residents filed suit in state court in Pennsylvania seeking to overturn the renewed mandate. The Board of Health's vote to rescind the mandate came after board members met in private to discuss the lawsuit.

“We were very pleased to see Philadelphia make the correct decision to rescind the mask mandate,” said the plaintiffs' lawyer, Thomas W King III, who was among those involved in last year’s successful legal challenge to the statewide mask mandate in schools.

Shortly before news broke that the mandate was ending, the issue came up during Thursday night's debate between the three leading Democratic candidates seeking the party's nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Notably, two of them, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, came out against the mandate.

“We have to move past COVID," said Fetterman, adding that "we have to live with this virus, and I don’t believe going backwards with a mask mandate or with closures is appropriate.”

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of suburban Pittsburgh said he hated wearing masks, but thought Philadelphia officials were “trying to do what’s best for everybody."

Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that put less focus on case counts and more on hospital capacity and said most Americans could safely take off their masks.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, said it is appealing a judge's order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CNET

CDC to Extend Federal Mask Mandate by Two Weeks, Report Says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal mask requirement for public transit by two weeks, according to a report Wednesday from the Associated Press. The federal mandate, which...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Conor Lamb
News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#The Board Of Health
KRMG

Disease contagious to pets and humans detected in Oklahoma

Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Fauci says judge who voided mask mandate has ‘no experience in public health’

Dr Anthony Fauci has spoken out against a federal judge who voided a federal mask mandate, saying the ruling sets a “dangerous precedent.”“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations, far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Dr Fauci told CBS News.On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national mask requirement on all US public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which set the mandate, had overstepped its authority. On Thursday, Dr Fauci...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy