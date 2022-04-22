ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Wolf Announces 64 Transportation Alternatives Projects Improving Mobility and Safety

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian announced this week’s approval of funding for 64 projects to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state, 43 of which are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). “This is...

