Christine Cole

Christine was nominated by, Steve Bowron, who said “Christine is an RN at Advent health in the cardio vascular ICU and works the Covid echo unit. She literally saves lives everyday she steps foot in the hospital, all while raising 7 children and receiving her bachelor’s degree in May 2021.”

Christine, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive dinner for 4 at Twin Peaks.

