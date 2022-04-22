Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Winnebago; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT...EASTERN HANCOCK AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Twin Lakes to 11 miles south of Clear Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, at 655 pm a 59 mph wind gust was observed at the Forest City Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest City, Garner, Lake Mills, Rice Lake, Klemme, Thompson, Leland, Goodell, Scarville, Miller, Hayfield, Pilot Knob State Park, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Forest City Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
