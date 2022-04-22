ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Grady County in central Oklahoma East central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Chickasha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern Oklahoma City, Anadarko, Mustang, Tuttle, Minco, Verden, Amber, Pocasset and Lake Chickasha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Mohave County, AZ
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
#Wind Advisory
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sherburne; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hennepin, east central Wright, northwestern Anoka and southeastern Sherburne Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corcoran, or 11 miles southeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Maple Grove and Corcoran around 705 PM CDT. St. Michael, Otsego, Rogers and Albertville around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Andover, Ramsey, Elk River and St. Francis. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 202 and 205. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 210 and 217. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 159 and 167. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Laramie County, East Platte County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Ambient winds are expected to gradually dissipate through the evening; however, isolated gusts around 40-45 MPH are possible over the next couple of hours.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brookings, Clay, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Osage; Ralls; Shelby WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Widespread wind gusts have dropped below the 45 mph threshold, though a brief gust near 45 mph is still possible during the evening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Davison, Hanson, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

