ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Island Park residents protest reducing taxes on LIPA-owned power plant

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKoe0_0fGcooBQ00

Island Park residents rallied outside of LIPA headquarters in Uniondale on Thursday.

They protested a proposed agreement between LIPA and Nassau County on the now-closed Barret Power Plant, which is owned by LIPA.

Protesters say the plan would reduce taxes on the plant by 47% and have the burden go to homeowners.

"There is no doubt that with these devastating tax implications there are going to be businesses, there are going to be residents, that can no long call Island Park home," says Hempstead town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito.

LIPA argues that it currently pays 20 times what it should be paying for the plant.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Residents say new apartment projects will ruin their suburbs

It’ll be too much: too much traffic, too crowded, and my daughter plays around here. I like living around houses. I don’t want to live around apartments.”. For years, whenever she looked across the street from her home at 54 W. Jamaica Ave., Natalie Ormeno had a clear view of the Moore Funeral Home. The building was a fixture of her childhood, and the place where her mother worked for 40 years before it closed earlier this year.
GARDEN CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Island Park, NY
City
Uniondale, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LIPA tax settlement could be decided next week

The intention is not to sacrifice the school district and the neighborhood in the hopes of trying to push away a county guarantee.”. It all comes down to a vote. On Monday, April 25, members of the Nassau County Legislature will gather just after lunch to give either a yea or nay over a dispute that on one side could cost taxpayers significant more money, and on the other, land all parties in front of a state supreme court judge.
ISLAND PARK, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#Protest
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

Rockland County announces gas sales tax cap

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced a new sales tax cap on gas to help motorists save on high prices. The local sales tax cap on gas at $2 a gallon will begin June 1. As of Friday night, the average price of gas is around $4 a gallon, so county residents will only pay taxes on those first $2.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Herald Community Newspapers

Debate on city’s beach fees continues

The most emphatic voice of opposition to the Long Beach City Council’s proposal to raise beach fees on Tuesday night came from one of its own members, Roy Lester. During a two-hour public hearing on the council’s plan to increase beach fees in an effort to make up a shortfall of about $1.1 million, Lester said the new proposed fees were too high, and noted that the developer Engel Burman, the firm that is building condominiums and apartments on the Superblock, has received credits and tax breaks.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

NCPD equipment removal planned for July

The Elmont water has not been repaired since 26 years ago, when it was controlled by the Jamaica Water Supply Company, in 1996. While repairs called for by Elmont residents since 2020 have been delayed by the need to remove Nassau County Police Department equipment mounted to the structure renovations appear to be on the horizon, as the police department has committed to removing the equipment by July.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy